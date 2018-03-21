Unified Sports squads, not unlike any sports teams, are a family of sorts.

In the case of the Stratford/ Bunnell high school DevilDawgs team, which recently wrapped up the winter basketball season, “It’s a very family-oriented event with school wide support,” coach Diane DeStefano said. “But there are some true family connections as well.”

One of the team coaches, Barbara Poisson, has two children — Susie and Ryan — who serve as peer tutors, assisting special needs athletes in practices and games.

They followed in the footsteps of older sibling, Josh, a former peer tutor who graduated four years ago.

“I love it. It’s rewarding just seeing my kids interact with the athletes who are doing this. It’s priceless. My kids love it,” Barbara Poisson said.

“It’s fun to see them have fun,” Ryan Poisson added.

In order to ensure the athletes have fun, and score points, the peer tutors adjust to the varying needs of the athletes.

“You have to adapt. Since everybody’s different on the team you have to adapt to their needs,” Ryan Poisson said.

“We direct them on the court and show them who to pass to,” Susie Poisson added. “This is a place where they can be themselves and play games with other kids.”

The program is, in many ways, as meaningful to parents of the participants as the athletes themselves.

Joanne Toth, whose son Jake is a DevilDawg athlete, said the program is great for all involved on and off the court.

“It’s a good community event,” she said. “It’s good for the parents. It’s just humbling to see your kid out there playing, and seeing other kids working with them, and willing to work with them.”

And it is a chance for athletes to exercise and interact with classmates outside of school.

“Jake looks forward to the games and puts them on the calendar. He loves the bus rides when they go away,” Toth said.

In addition, there is that competitive spirit that comes through in sports at all levels. Putting the ball in the hoop is Jake’s favorite part of playing.

An emphasis is put on sportsmanship.

All of the athletes get a chance to score, and it is not uncommon to see team members assisting those on opposing squads when the time calls for it.

Student Danny Palacios came to volunteer at the team’s year-end tournament at Bunnell High on March 15, and now wants to officially register as a future peer tutor.

“I think that tells a lot about how everybody views Unified Sports. It really is a heart-warming experience,” DeStefano said.