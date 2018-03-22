Negativity won’t work in Shakespeare rebirth

To the Editor:

A recent letter by Dan Wolgemuth of the Stratford Stage cites a plan to revitalize the Shakespeare Theater. In this letter, Mr. Wolgemuth made an false claim in referencing “(the)….. eventual failure and bankruptcy of the Wall Street Theater” in Norwalk, to attack a past Shakespeare development plan of our Elm Street Theater Group.

Why do those wanting to restore Shakespeare always start by trying to tear down another team? For the record, The Wall Street Theater is open and thriving in Norwalk, albeit with a very difficult legal process with a contractor. Nonetheless that didn’t stop Mr. Wolgemuth from disparaging our success in Norwalk and by extension our vision for the Shakespeare. I believe he thinks tearing down others is the path to sole control of Shakespeare. Not that I’m pure, there were times when we spoke ill of both Beth Daponte and SSG in similar ways. But the negativity hasn’t worked in 30 years.

In my opinion, Stratford won’t get a theater built in this toxic environment. Can’t you all get together? So many fighting for your personal “vision”, to put your individual group over another, and worse, to “win.” Instead of battling, get together and pool your skills to actually succeed. Bury distant grudges and listen to each other. Instead of blocking contributions because they are not on your team, or share your vision, compromise and work together. Find a real neutral facilitator, someone who is a true friend of Stratford with respect. Then bring your skills and fit in a team.

For the record, this is not some inside baseball attempt to rally support for Elm Street. In my opinion no group will be able to gather community or political support to “win,” not Ms. Daponte’s subcommittee, Mr. Wolgemuth’s group, or even those looking to demolish. A cycle of mutual destruction exists that you must get yourselves out of, and the only way is to join forces. I hope you will.

Frank Farricker