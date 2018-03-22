Stratford hosts seventh annual Veterans’ Breakfast

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced that the Town of Stratford will host this year’s Veterans’ Breakfast on Thursday, May 24, at 9 a.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. The annual event has provided breakfast for nearly 900 veterans since 2012.

There is no charge for veterans or their guests, who will receive a full traditional breakfast. The deadline to register is Thursday, May 17.

Veterans and nonveterans who are interested in attending should call Mayor Hoydick’s office at 203-385-4001 and ask to speak with Chris Bandecchi, the Town’s Constituent Service and Outreach Coordinator and Veterans’ Service contact person, or send an email to [email protected]

Additional information and online registration is available at townofstratford.com/veterans.