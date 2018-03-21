Let’s give tax relief to seniors and service members

To the Editor:

A community is only as strong as the people who have built it. Having spoken to countless Stratford residents last fall, I am profoundly touched by their resilient stories. It is the story of a retired couple who had to choose between paying their property taxes or prescription drugs. The story of a young mother who had to hold down the fort at home while her husband was deployed overseas. The story of a senior citizen who could no longer afford to stay in the home in which he and his children were raised.

As we are in the midst of the municipal budgeting season, I urge our elected officials to put people at the heart of their policy deliberations. While it is true that government is often about budgets, buildings, and bridges, it should always be about people. A small measure of tax relief would go a long way in helping our seniors and service members. With the tax increase that Republicans passed late last year, this proposed tax abatement program would at best be revenue-neutral relative to last year’s baseline.

Understanding that some seniors already qualified for modest tax relief from the state, I am proposing an additional maximum $1,500 in property tax abatement here in Stratford with a Senior Ambassador Tax Abatement (SATA) program for individuals 60 years or older in exchange for community service hours. Many of our seniors are active in the community and this incentive would provide them a small tax relief for the work they continue to do to build up our community for generations to come. SATA is not a novel concept as it was recently successfully implemented in Medford, Mass.

In terms of tax relief for veterans, I am proposing a flat $500 abatement for active and reserve members of the Armed Forces, including the National Guard, who live and own properties here in Stratford. It’s the right thing to do.

As Stratford looks forward to its future, we cannot ignore our past and those who have contributed to building this town.