Mike Farner

Mark Farner will perform on March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The rock patriot’s passion and open heart come through in epic hits that defined a generation. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Suzanne Sheridan

Suzanne Sheridan, March 23, 6 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Tickets $20. For details, call 203-222-1424.

Keep Hope Alive

The Keep Hope Alive benefit is on March 23 at 7 p.m. at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, Newtown. All proceeds will go to Simply Smiles, a charity for impoverished children in Oaxaca, Mexico, and the Cheyenne River Reservation. Register online for the free event. For more information, visit simplysmiles.org.

Start Making Sense

Start Making Sense will perform on March 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Together they bring much of the Talking Heads live show experience to the stage, with frontman Jon Braun as a spot-on David Byrne, giving you a “once in a lifetime” experience. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brubeck Brothers

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet will perform on March 23 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $37.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Meadows Brothers

The Meadows Brothers will perform on March 23 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.

In the Moment

The In the Moment art exhibition will run March 24 through May 12 at the Kershner Gallery, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, call 203-256-3155.

*Egg decorating

A Ukrainian Egg Decorating workshop is on March 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Learn the colorful and venerable craft of decorating eggs in the Ukrainian style, known as pysanky. Expert egg decorator Susan Clark will lead this workshop for adults and children. Tickets are $20 members and $25 non-members. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Whiskey Social

Whiskey Social is on March 24 at 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. GoodWorks Entertainment presents its third lifestyle tasting event, including a sampling from an internationally curated selection of more than 150 types of whiskey, rye, scotch, bourbon, aged rum, and mezcal. A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish Connecticut to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Tickets are $65-$95. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

*Kids4Kids

A Kids4Kids concert is on March 24 at 7 p.m. at the University of Bridgeport Arnold Bernhard Arts and Humanities Center, 84 Iranistan Avenue, Bridgeport. The Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras and Fairfield County Children’s Choir will perform together. This concert is a benefit performance for Mikey’s Way Foundation of Fairfield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit gbyo.tix.com.

Violin virtuoso

Internationally-acclaimed and award-winning violin virtuoso Igor Pikayzen will perform on March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Register online for this free event. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Antigone Rising

Antigone Rising will perform on March 24 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. An all-female country-rock outfit from New York, Antigone Rising has a bit more grit and attitude in their alt-country and Americana than their peers. They will perform with Tim Warren. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kashmir

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show is on March 24 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$50. For more information, visit stamfordpalace.org.

Jay and the Americans

Jay and the Americans will perform on March 24 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spring into Music

Spring into Music is on March 24 at 8 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Greenwich. The Fairfield University Glee Club will perform. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 203-637-3661.

Art and Activism

A Day of Art and Activism is on March 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, call 203-438-4519 or visit aldrichart.org.

Heath Quartet

The Heath Quartet will perform on March 25 at 4 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit treetopscms.org.

Musical Box

The Musical Box: Selling England by the Pound will perform on March 25 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. It is a Genesis tribute band. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.