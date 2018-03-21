A Stratford man was arrested March 20 on a warrant in connection with a rash of residential burglaries in Milford.

Matthew Baldino, 30, of 645 Light St., Stratford is accused of pawning items that had been stolen from Milford homes during those burglaries. Baldino was charged with larceny. He was held in police custody on a $25,000 bond.

On March 15, Milford police took custody of Michael Baldino, 36, of the same address in regards to two active warrants for his arrest.

Michael Baldino was also accused of being involved in the residential burglaries in Milford. His arrest warrant was based on physical evidence that was secured at the scene by members of the police department.