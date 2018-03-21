LETTER: Same old plan

To the Editor:

“New plans for Shakespeare Theater” should be labeled “Same old plan, recycled.” Instead of a land grabbing inn on prime Stratford park land, the new/old Stratford Stage Group (SSG), now called the American Shakespeare Theater, is asking for our Stratford park land to host a restaurant/museum/visitor center.

Mr. Wolgemuth’s Letter to the Editor stated that Beth Daponte “acted in bad faith” and cut off negotiations with SSG on Feb. 8 Wrong, Mr. Wolgemuth. The cut-off to your land grabbing group happened by an 8-2 vote by the Town Council on April 11, 2016. The council determined that the contract you put forward, and the lack of a comprehensive plan were not in the interest of Stratford or the theater.

As a Town Council member from the 7th District, I rarely voted with Daponte on most town matters. However, I voted for and supported her vision for our Shakespeare Theater.

As you read this, work is proceeding on a long list of inner theater cleanup and protection. The theater will be secured as we move to the next steps in making our Shakespeare Theater an exciting national destination.