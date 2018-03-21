Stratford Star

LETTER: Same old plan

By Stratford Star on March 21, 2018 in Letters ·

To the Editor:

“New plans for Shakespeare Theater” should be labeled “Same old plan, recycled.” Instead of a land grabbing inn on prime Stratford park land, the new/old Stratford Stage Group (SSG), now called the American Shakespeare Theater, is asking for our Stratford park land to host a restaurant/museum/visitor center.

Mr. Wolgemuth’s Letter to the Editor stated that Beth Daponte “acted in bad faith” and cut off negotiations with SSG on Feb. 8  Wrong, Mr. Wolgemuth. The cut-off to your land grabbing group happened by an 8-2 vote by the Town Council on April 11, 2016. The council determined that the contract you put forward, and the lack of a comprehensive plan were not in the interest of Stratford or the theater.

As a Town Council member from the 7th District, I rarely voted with Daponte on most town matters. However, I voted for and supported her vision for our Shakespeare Theater.

As you read this, work is proceeding on a long list of inner theater cleanup and protection.  The theater will be secured as we move to the next steps in making our Shakespeare Theater an exciting national destination.  

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo

