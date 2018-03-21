Stratford Star

Bunnell-Stratford Band & Guard host drumline and guard show

By Stratford Star on March 21, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Schools ·

The Bunnell-Stratford Band and Guard are hosting their 18th annual Drumline & Color Guard Show featuring an indoor drumline clinic, followed by a percussion and guard competition on Saturday, March 24, at Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Blvd.

The drumline clinic is at 12:45 p.m.; percussion performances at 2:15 p.m.; intermission from 3:40-6 p.m.; and color guard performances at 6:15 p.m.

The event includes 13 shows from area high schools. Hot food will be served all day.

All proceeds will benefit the Bunnell-Stratford Marching Band and Guard, which is comprised of students from both of Stratford’s high schools.

