Stratford property transfers March 12-16

March 21, 2018

Stratford property transfers, March 12 to March 16

168 Sunnybank Ave.: Wright and Papp LLC to Christina Poole for $268,000.

387A Sequoia Lane: George F. and Sabina Wilson to LFS Services LLC for $186,000.

338 Harding Ave.: Gary Cooper to Verelyn Syphrett for $183,500.

107 Glenfield Ave.: Margaret Moccaie to 109 Glenfield Ave. Stratford LLC for $171,000.

10 Meeting House Road, Unit 10B: Danielle DiBello and Rebecca Barnum Jimenez to Rebecca Barnum Jimenez for $150,000.

767B Pontiac Lane: Jean P. Elias to 1050 Orange Ave. LTD Partnership for $195,000.

11 First Ave.: Nicholas Terry and Sheila Hageman to Phylis B. Satin for $385,000.

685 Success Ave., Unit 16: Mohamed A. and Meharunnisa Haffees to Roman Petryk for $90,450.

610 James Farm Road: Peter Fedorko Jr. and Barbara Boss Fedorko to Michael Gonzalez for $380,000.

9 Ridge Road: Daniel M. and Catherine M. Petriw to Timothy Bristol for $235,000.

Stratford Star

Stratford Star


Stratford Star

