Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Short play festival

SquareWrights Playwright Group presents “Quickies in the Stacks: Standing,” six original short one-act plays, on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m. The staged reading festival, which will take place in the Lovell Room, is free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30.

The program features plays in which all the actors or the themes focus on “Standing,” as opposed to sitting down. The plays, all by Stratford playwrights, are The Women’s Line by Beatriz Allen; Groundlings by Steven Otfinoski; The Standing Place by Jack Rushen; Hear Me by Mark Lambeck; Park Therapy by Alicia Thompson and Saltine Toffee Cookies by Dena Lagonigro. In addition, there are short interludes, United We Stand by Orna Rawls interspersed throughout the program.

Due to adult language, the program is recommended for mature audiences.

Library LEGO Club

The Stratford Library LEGO Club for ages 5-12 meets Saturday, March 24, 1:30.

Leading to reading parent workshop

Parents/caregivers of preschool children can learn pre-literacy tips and check out the Library’s reading kits Saturday, March 24, 10:30 a.m.

History and benefits of tea

A representative from Bigelow Tea of Fairfield will host tonight’s special talk, The History and Benefits of Tea Tuesday, April 3, 6-7 p.m., Lovell Room. Co-sponsored by the Library and the Stratford Health Department. Free and open to the public, but sign up at bigelowtea.eventbrite.com by March 26.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: March 26, April 30 (Excel class), May 21 (Word class), June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Understanding Islam: A Woman’s Perspective

Learn about Muslim women’s role in the family and community Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Topics include education, the teen years and basic principles of the Muslim religion. Guest speaker is Aida Mansoor MS, MA, Chaplaincy Cert, the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut. Free and open to the public. Recommended for teens and adults.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly Wednesday, March 28, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Bear Town by Fredrik Backman (April 18); Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate (May 30) and Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Science in Action

Children ages 8-12 can try hands on science Wednesday, March 28, 4.

Harry Potter book group

Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult discuss The Tales of Beedle the Bard and The Hobbit (Chapters 1-2) by JRR Tolkien Thursday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. Snack provided. New members welcome.

Library closings

The Stratford Library will be closed Friday, March 30 for Good Friday and Sunday, April 1 for Easter.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Art exhibit

Original oil paintings by award-winning Milford artist Diane Dunne Smith will be the Library’s art exhibit through April. Free and open to the public.

Sunday Afternoon Talk

Guest speaker Dr. Francis DeStefano takes a look at some of the most famous and mysterious paintings of the Renaissance and describes them as the artists and their patrons might have seen them Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m. In this session he will focus on Venetian masters, Giovanni Bellini, Giorgione and Titian. Free and open to the public.

Film series

Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on monthly Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. Due to scheduling conflicts this year, film showings in February through April will be held on Wednesdays. The 2018 schedule is as follows: Stronger, rated R, April 11; Thor: Ragnorok, rated PG-13, May 14; Blade Runner 2049, rated R, June 11.

Library benefit

Annual Library benefit, Murder is a Family Business is an interactive murder mystery evening featuring food, drinks and silent auction Saturday, April 28, 6:30, Stratford Oronoque Country Club. Invitation only event. For more information, call 203-385-4166 or email [email protected]

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Storytimes

Free weekly storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 (ages 3-5). Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 (ages 2-5). No registration required; drop in.