Bulk waste pickup program begins

Bulk waste pickup is available by appointment only by calling the Stratford Department of Public Works at 203-385-4080, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., beginning April 2.

Residents must make an appointment to have their bulk items picked up prior to placing those items curbside. Each household is allowed one appointment per year from April 23-Sept. 26. If all appointment slots have been filled prior to the last date of pick up, appointments will no longer be accepted.

Residents must place all bulk items curbside in an organized fashion by 7 a.m. on the scheduled date of appointment. No items are to be placed curbside prior to three days before scheduled pickup date.

Acceptable bulk collection items:

Furniture, mattresses/box springs, carpeting, fencing/decking (4 foot maximum length)

Appliances — (remove doors from refrigerators and freezers)

Large metal items (4 foot maximum); all metal items must be separate from other items

Unacceptable bulk collection items:

Household garbage/trash (items that would fit in your weekly trash collection)

Cardboard, brush, leaves or branches

Hazardous materials or paint, recyclable materials, tires, stumps, vehicles, oil tanks

Demolition materials (asphalt shingles, sheetrock, concrete, tile, brick or other masonry materials.

Nothing in a bag, barrel or box will be picked up.

Residents will be responsible for removing any unacceptable items from curbside and may be subject to fines imposed by the Health Department for failure to comply.

As an alternative to bulk waste pickup residents may bring items to the Town Transfer Station on Watson Boulevard from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.