The 26th annual Bunnell High School Senior Athlete Recognition & Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Thursday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons Banquets in Stratford.

Dinner will be followed by an awards program to include: Presentation of Senior Four-Year Varsity Awards to all senior athletes in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the Bunnell sports program, presentation of Scholar-Athlete Awards to seniors who have maintained a 3.2 or higher grade point average, presentation of the Walter Wright Community Spirit Award, presentation of the BHS Athletic Association Distinguished Service Award and the induction ceremony for the Bunnell Athletics Hall of Fame.

Three individuals will be inducted into the BHS Athletics Hall of Fame: John Lavery ‘72 (basketball); Nekane Mendizabal ’04 (Volleyball) and Daniel Paolini ’08 (baseball).

Special awards will also be presented: Michelle Moore will be presented with the Walter Wright Community Spirit Award in recognition of her volunteer efforts on behalf of the Bunnell Bulldog All-Sports Booster Club. Dick Sikorski will be presented with the BHS Athletic Association Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his continued efforts, generosity and support of Bunnell Athletics.

For more information about the banquet, please contact Bunnell Athletic Director Wayne Thrall at [email protected]

Anyone wishing to attend may purchase a ticket for $30.

Tickets can be ordered online: https://squareup.com/store/bunnellbulldogclub_charitableevents.