SHS PTSA presents Race to Nowhere

Stratford High School PTSA will present the educational film Race to Nowhere on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m., in the Stratford High School auditorium. Admission is free.

Race to Nowhere features the stories of students across the country who have been pushed to the brink by over-scheduling, over-testing and the relentless pressure to achieve. Through the testimony of educators, parents and education experts, the film reveals an education system in which cheating has become commonplace; students have become disengaged; stress-related illness, depression and burnout are rampant; and young people arrive at college and the workplace unprepared and uninspired.