Stratford Star

SHS PTSA presents Race to Nowhere

By Stratford Star on March 20, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools ·

Stratford High School PTSA will present the educational film Race to Nowhere on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m., in the Stratford High School auditorium. Admission is free.

Race to Nowhere features the stories of students across the country who have been pushed to the brink by over-scheduling, over-testing and the relentless pressure to achieve. Through the testimony of educators, parents and education experts, the film reveals an education system in which cheating has become commonplace; students have become disengaged; stress-related illness, depression and burnout are rampant; and young people arrive at college and the workplace unprepared and uninspired.

Related posts:

  1. The Drowsy Chaperone arrives at Stratford High School March 31
  2. Stratford High School Drama Society presents Twentieth Century
  3. Stratford High School class of ‘65 raises $12,000 for scholarship
  4. Stratford High students win HOSA competition

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Nor'easter No. 4: Latest storm could bring between 5 to 9 inches of snow Next Post Bunnell Senior Athlete Recognition & Hall of Fame Banquet
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress