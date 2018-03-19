Stratford student wins awards at CT Science & Engineering Fair

Twelve-year old Matilda Pethrick of Stratford received several awards at the Connecticut Science & Engineering Fair held last week (March 12-17) at Quinnipiac University.

Matilda, a student at Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School in New Haven, submitted her experiment “From Biomass to Biogas.” The purpose of her project was to demonstrate how biogas can be produced from organic waste materials. Biogas digesters are helpful because they can turn organic wastes from farms, factories, and cities into a valuable source of renewable energy.

Matilda was awarded 1st Place Middle School for the Energize CT/eesmarts Alternative/Renewable Energy Award, 3rd place for Environmental Sciences Award, 3rd place Middle School for the Future Sustainability Award, and 5th place for 7th Grade Physical Sciences.

She also received special awards for her work including the Meyerand Young Woman Scientist Award, and the Frank J. Link Family Award for Energy Related Research.