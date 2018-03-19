Bradley announces run for Senate

Dennis Bradley has thrown his hat into the ring to run for the state Senate seat in the 23rd District.

Bradley made his intentions official last week before an audience of supporters at the BDK Law Group in Bridgeport.

Bradley, a Democrat, hopes to replace Sen. Ed Gomes, who is retiring from public service at the end of his term. The 23rd District covers a small portion of Stratford and about 70% of Bridgeport.

Bradley last ran for the seat two years ago as the Democrats’ endorsed candidate, but lost to Gomes in a party primary.

In a statement, Bradley said he is confident and optimistic that his advocacy and government experience will yield tangible results in terms of improving the state’s financial picture.

”I love this community. I am inspired by this city. I chose Bridgeport for my home and business because I want to make a difference here. I want to represent my neighbors to ensure that Bridgeport and Stratford have not only a vote in Hartford, but a seat at the table when legislation is crafted. I am trained in law. I can help write laws. I will make sure Bridgeport has a voice.”

Bradley’s platform includes judicial reform, job growth through the the expansion of local community college programs, including advanced manufacturing, creating pathways for minority teacher recruitment through networking with historically black colleges and universities, and supporting the development of a system for free university education for all CT residents. Bradley also supports current legislation for Paid Family Medical Leave and all legislation ensuring women receive equal pay for equal work.