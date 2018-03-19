SHS presents How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

The Stratford High School Drama Society presents the comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at the Stratford High School auditorium. Staging is by Kathleen Murphy, vocal direction by Jeff Leinen, pit orchestra is under the baton of Mark Ryan, and the show is choreographed by Caitlin Roberts.

All tickets are $10. Shows are Friday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 24 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or by visiting stratfordk12.org/stratfordhigh, and clicking on the H2$ link.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying takes a humorous look at the corporate culture as it follows the progress of its protagonist — J. Pierrepont Finch — as he uses advice from the titular handbook that takes him from a window washer to a high-powered executive while walking through the minefield of “company men,” office parties, backstabbing, coffee addition and falling in love.

The musical Broadway comedy, which won both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, features a score by Frank Loesser, including I Believe in You, Brotherhood of Man and The Company Way.

“The show features a hilarious depiction of the business setting through musical performance that still successfully highlights what’s to love about a musical,” said senior Zachary Kenney. “I simply hope the audience has the inclination after seeing this performance to continue to come back and see SHS productions even after their children or friends/families leave in order to continue supporting the drama society.”

Zachary plays J. B. Biggley a role he described as “a more arrogant role than what I am used to, I had to prepare myself to speak in a more urgent and rough voice while still maintaining my singing voice.”

The show holds a lot of relevance in today’s world according to cast member Phoebe Lindsey who plays Smitty. “It’s still relevant because it’s all about making a place for yourself in the world, something everyone goes through,” Lindsey, who is a senior, said. “I want the audience to have fun and leave ready to tell people about the SHS Drama Society and their talent. My biggest challenge in preparing for this show was trying to process it being my last one with the drama society.”

Senior Barry Libowitz also said he hopes the audiences leave with the appetite for comedy satisfied. “I want the audience to take away a good laugh from the show” Libowitz, who plays Mr. Bratt, said. “There are many small jokes both verbal and visual that you really have to pay attention to see.”

Overall, he added, his experience with the SHS Drama Society has been very rewarding: “I started with the drama society my freshman year and have made many close friends and met mentors who have helped me hone my craft.”

“The Stratford High Drama Society has been a second family to me since I was a freshman and I’m so happy to have stuck with it all four years. It’s given me some of my favorite high school memories,” said senior Daniel Vilarinho, who plays, Mr. Twimble. “As always all we want is for our audience to leave the show happy they took the time and money to come see a show by the Stratford High Drama Society.”

The cast includes Book Voice (Jacob Russomano); Finch (Evan Fernandes); Mr. Gatch (Nicholas Nunez); J. B. Biggley (Zachary Kenney); Rosemary (Dakota Benson); Mr. Bratt (Barry Libowitz); Smitty (Phoebe Lindsey); Bud Frump (Matthew Pond); Miss Jones (Shyla Caserta & Stephanie Iodice); Mr. Twimble (Daniel Vilarinho); Hedy La Rue (Charlotte Gilbert); Miss Krumholtz (Caeley Ott & Abbie Joy); Jenkins (Tristan Lariccia); Ovington (TJ Ruffin); Tackaberry (Madeline Swanson); Toynbee (Joel Gomez); Davis (Alexis Detuzzi) TV Announcer (Nick Nunez); Mr. Womper (Ralph Maselli); Policeman (Jacob Russomano); Scrub Women (Kianna Rodriguez, Mikaella Torres); and Secretaries (Raissatou Karim, Avery Rosenbaum, Abby Walsh).\