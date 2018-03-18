A day early, Stratford celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

True denizens of the “auld sod” would never hesitate to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early – but this year, the calendar gave people that opportunity. Stratford residents and officials gathered at the steps of Town Hall Friday, March 16 for the town’s annual Irish flag-raising ceremony and St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The festivities continued long-standing traditions, including choice of Stratford’s Irish Mayor for the Day, the flag-raising and the annual Irish soda bread baking contest. Msgr. Martin Ryan, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Church, gave the invocation, noting the sunny skies and lack of snow.

“The luck of the Irish is upon us,” Martin said.

Colleen Kelleher, a lifelong Stratford resident, was proclaimed Irish Mayor for the Day by Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick. Kelleher embodies the values and attributes of the best of her Irish heritage, as well as good citizenship in the U.S., Hoydick pointed out.

For her part, Kelleher said she was fortunate to have grown up in a family that maintained its heritage long after its forebears emigrated from Ireland. “We are so lucky to be blessed to live in a country that honors the contributions of its immigrants, wherever they may be from,” she said.

As her first official duty, she proclaimed March 16 as Thank a First Responder Day. “They do so much for all of us, every day,” she noted.

“We also have our first St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun, Brady Kelleher , and our youngest-ever Irish soda bread winner, Maeve Snyder,” Hoydick said.

This was 7-year-old Maeve’s first baking venture but her winning entry came from an old family recipe. “We used a secret recipe that came from Maeve’s great-great grandmother Reilly,” said mom Erin Snyder.

Also in green for the occasion were Maeve’s siblings Seamus, 4; Clodagh, 3; and Malachy, 1 “We homeschool our children and for this occasion, that [baking Irish soda bread] was part of Maeve’s lessons for the week,” Snyder explained.

While Friday’s weather was clear and sunny, temps were in the low 30s and there was a sharp breeze. Enduring the chill were three men in kilts: bagpipers Jack Conway, Kyle Dougherty and Mike Mulherin. They are from the pipes and drum corps at Stratford’s own Pyramid Shriners, and were also marching in Bridgeport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We hope our equipment cooperates – and our fingers as well!” said Dougherty.

Most attendees and participants at the celebration wore green for the occasion. Yet some were noteworthy in their creativity. Town employee Judy Scala donned a green wig and matching Mardi Gras beads. “My name is O’Scala for the day,” she joked.

“Working at Town Hall gives us a chance to come every year – and we really get into it,” agreed Lou DeCillio, Scala’s co-worker at the Registrar of Voters. “I’m not one bit Irish – the ‘o’ is at the wrong end of my name! But we all enjoy St. Patrick’s Day.”

Tom O’Connor – Brady Kelleher’s grandfather – had on the most arresting St. Patrick’s Day garb. It consisted of a green cap, shamrock-patterned blazer and Kelly green corduroy pants.

“All from Amazon.com,” he said. “I also have matching shamrock pants… but I’m saving those for tomorrow.”

In addressing the group, Ed Roberts, a 62-year Stratford resident and a past Mayor for a Day, noted that the potato famine of the 1840s forced two million people to emigrate to the U.S. He pointed out that a museum about the famine is at nearby Quinnipiac University in Hamden.

“The museum has a lot of relevance today,” Roberts said, “in addressing ways to deal with the continuing scandal of hunger in other parts of the world.”

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, noted that the St. Patrick’s Day celebration owes gratitude to former mayor John Harkins. Harkins restored the annual tradition eight years ago after a four-year hiatus.

“Thanks to everyone who works so hard to keep this tradition alive,” Kelly said.