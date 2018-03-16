Stratford Star

Midnight Madness: Bunnell boys lacrosse get early start

By Stratford Star on March 16, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Bunnell High boys lacrosse program couldn’t wait any longer to start the season, so on 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, the Bulldogs will take the field.

“The idea of a midnight practice popped up and we discussed the possibility with the administration, we were excited to hear it was approved,” coach Mike Sportini said.

“We hope this will be a fun team-building tradition for years to come. Although it’s not the typical start to the season, we will be the first team in the state to take the field.”

Related posts:

  1. Boys lacrosse: Bunnell tops Immaculate Mustangs, 13-6
  2. Lacrosse: Ben Heiden, Jarrod Davis named All-SWC
  3. Baseball: Nighthawks top Bulldogs, 13-10
  4. Jason Milfort runner-up at 195-pounds

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stratford man charged in residential burglaries Next Post Reel Dad: Black Panther - A marvel of a movie
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress