The Bunnell High boys lacrosse program couldn’t wait any longer to start the season, so on 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 17, the Bulldogs will take the field.

“The idea of a midnight practice popped up and we discussed the possibility with the administration, we were excited to hear it was approved,” coach Mike Sportini said.

“We hope this will be a fun team-building tradition for years to come. Although it’s not the typical start to the season, we will be the first team in the state to take the field.”