SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Lenten fish dinner, magic show

During Lent, First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street is hosting fish dinners Friday nights, from 4:30-7 p.m., through March 23. Dinners include baked or fried fish, fried clams, including baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, dessert and beverage. Cost for seniors is $10; adults $11-$18. Children under 10 eat free. A free magic show featuring magician Jay Reidy follows the March 16 fish dinner at 7 p.m. For more information, call 203-378-2644.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held Saturday, March 24, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., at Stratford High School, 45 North Parade Street. Continental breakfast, raffles, activities, and photos with the Easter Bunny available. Cost is $5; children under 2 eat free. Reservations made by March 17 receive a free raffle ticket. For tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-the-bunny-tickets-43095742526?aff=es2#tickets.

White Guy on the Bus

Square One Theatre Company in Stratford continues its 28th anniversary season with Bruce Graham’s White Guy on the Bus Fridays, at 8 p.m., Saturdays, at 4 and 8 p.m. and Sundays, at 2 p.m. through March 18. Square One Theatre is in residence at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street. For tickets, at $20 adults, and $19 seniors and students, visit squareonetheatre.com or call 203-375-8778. For more information, visit squareonetheatre.com.

Rails to trails talk

Trumbull Historian/Author Sue A. DelBianco will be conducting a slide presentation Monday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at The Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster Street, in Shelton. DelBianco will bring the audience back in time through images on slides, through Bridgeport, the Trumbull Valley, Monroe, Newtown, Brookfield, and reaching as far as Pittsfield, Mass, between the years 1840-1942. Today, the abandoned railroad corridor from Trumbull to Newtown has become a recreational trail. DelBianco will have copies of her new video Rails To Trails: A Journey Back in Time, which tells the story of the railroad in Trumbull and all that evolved around it. RSVP required by calling 203-924-1580. Admission is free.

Probate judge to speak

Stratford Probate Court Judge Kurt Ahlberg will speak at the AARP Stratford Chapter meeting on Wednesday, March 21, at 1 p.m., at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street. Judge Ahlberg’s topic, In the Event of My Death, will include the steps someone may take to arrange their affairs, as well as the initial procedures an executor must follow. For more information, contact the Stratford Probate Court, 203-385-4023.

Palm Sunday concert

On Palm Sunday, March 25, at 4 p.m., the Palm Sunday Concert Choir will present the 76th annual Palm Sunday Concert at First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street. There will be no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken. For more information, call Dr. Joe at 203-386-9992.

Plant sale

The annual Easter/Spring plant sale at Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, will be open, Wednesday, March 28 through Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The sale will feature plants grown by the Agriscience students. For more information, call 203-452-4200.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Kennedy Center thrift shop sale

The Kennedy Center Auxiliary’s New & Nearly New Thrift Store, 2323 Barnum Avenue (corner of Bruce), Stratford will host a half price sale until March 17. The sale features clothing, shoes, handbags and more. The store also will hold a $1 sale on all clothing and selected items March 19-24. All sales directly benefit The Kennedy Center programs.For more information, call 203-377-5669.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

CROP Hunger Walk kick-off rally

The 44th annual Kick-off Rally for the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Saturday, March 24, at 2 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield. The CROP Walk is set for Sunday, May 6, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. At the rally, presentations will be given by local agencies sponsored by CROP. For more information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284, a member of the CROP Hunger Walk Committee.

Cat adoption event

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, March 24, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One dry food and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply or Walmart; [email protected].

Boating safety

USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 is offering About Boating Safely course Saturday, March 24, 8 a.m., Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street, Stratford. Cost is $50. Advance registration is required. To register, email [email protected] or call 203-381-2085.

About Boating Safely is an eight-hour course. Successful completion satisfies the CT licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship.

All students will need to obtain a state of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales.

USCG 24-3 Auxiliary Training Center, 1 Helwig Street, Milford also is holding About Boating Safely classes at 8 a.m. on April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13. Cost is $60. To register and pay online for class go to a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. Information: 860-663-5505, [email protected].

AAUW meeting

The Bridgeport Area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a general meeting open to the public on Monday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. The meeting will feature a program on Bullying, presented by a speaker from the Hamden branch of the Anti-Defamation League, Sandra Vonniessen-Applebee addressing this issue. Information and reservations can be made by calling the President of AAUW, Carole Fanslow of Stratford at 203-375-1284.

Understanding Islam: A Woman’s Perspective

Learn about Muslim women’s role in the family and community Tuesday, March 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Stratford Library’s Lovell Room. Topics include education, the teen years and basic principles of the Muslim religion. Guest speaker is Aida Mansoor MS, MA, Chaplaincy Cert, the Muslim Coalition of Connecticut. Free and open to the public. Recommended for teens and adults.

Earth Day Brunch fundraiser

An Earth Day Brunch fundraiser to benefit the CT Fallen Heroes Foundation will be held on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., in Stratford. Menu includes carving station, chicken francoise and more. Cash bar. Jazz music by the Brian Butler Quartet and 50/50 raffle baskets. Cost is $39 per person. For more information, contact Mike at 203-218-2367 or [email protected].

Performance by The Four of Us

On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., local fan favorites, The Four Of Us will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries. The band has been together for approximately five years, and performs a mixture of British Invasion and multi-decade Classic Rock songs, as well as 60s and 7’s Pop Rock such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel. Ticket are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets may be reserved in advance either by phone, 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be greatly appreciated and gladly accepted.

Head start open enrollment

The Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start Center, 240 Middlebrook Ave., (behind Middlebrook Elementary School), in Trumbull, is enrolling children for the 2018-19 school year. To enroll, the child must be 3- or 4-years-old by Dec. 31. The center serves Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, Fairfield, Bridgeport and Easton. The program, which is federally funded, is free for children of income-eligible families. The program also meets the needs of children with disabilities. Children attend the program Monday through Friday 8:20 a.m.-12:20 p.m., with a full day option of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for those families that meet the criteria. In addition to kindergarten, preparation for the child, health care, child development, social services and nutrition information and services are available for families. For more information call 203-452-4504.

Artists sought

The Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. Nonresidents are welcome. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School class of 1958 will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22, 2018. For more information, call Natalie, 203-831-8713 or Mary, 203-375-8724.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.