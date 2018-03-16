The Stratford Brakettes have announced the first Brakettes/Joan Joyce Pitch and Putt Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, July 7, at the Short Beach Par-3 Golf Course.

There are two flights at 8:30 and 10 a.m.

All proceeds will go directly to the operating expenses of the world’s most famous women’s softball program.

Joyce, the softball coach at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, was a 15-time ASA All-American with the Raybestos Brakettes. The Waterbury native also was named the Most Valuable Player eight times in the national championship tournament. She won 429 games during her Brakettes career and is the team’s all-time strikeout leader with 5,677.

After she retired from softball, Joyce spent 19 years as a member of the LPGA Tour (1977-1995).

“It should be an exciting event,” said General Manager Bob Baird. “We’ve been thinking about doing this for years and here it is.”

The nine-hole course is located one-half mile from Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field, the Brakettes home since 1988, and it overlooks Long Island Sound.

Registration is $60 per golfer or $200 per foursome.

The Brakettes are also soliciting holes sponsors for $50 each.

There will be several contests, including closest to the pin on two holes.

There will be a buffet lunch for all participants.

Brakettes Manager John Stratton, who spent many years assisting Joyce at FAU, and all members of the 2018 Brakettes will be assisting in the running of the event, which is scheduled for rain or shine.

Joyce is hoping to attend, depending upon the status of her recent hip injury.

Application forms are located on the Brakettes website, brakettes.com.

There are only 72 spots available.

The deadline to register is July 1, or when the two flights are filled, whichever comes first.

For additional information, contact Baird at 203-218-1066.