Sterling House receives grant for energy efficiency projects

Sterling House Community Center was the recent recipient of a $9,284 grant from three subsidiaries of Avangrid, Inc., as part of Connecticut’s Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) tax credit program. Sterling House is using the NAA funding on energy efficiency improvements and projects.

In total, United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas companies distributed more than $417,000 statewide through the NAA program including the Sterling House award.

The NAA Tax Credit Program is designed to provide funding for tax-exempt organizations like Sterling House by providing a corporation business tax credit for qualified businesses and corporations that make cash contributions to these entities.

“For our nonprofit partners in Connecticut, we know that every dollar saved on energy is a dollar earned that can instead be spent on programs and services in the community,” said Anthony Marone III, president and CEO of Connecticut operations for Avangrid networks.

Since 2010, the Avangrid companies have awarded more than $2.9 million in NAA grants.

According to Sterling House Executive Director Amanda Meeson, “We have many areas here at Sterling House where we need capital and related energy efficiency improvements. These include the main house built in 1886, which has a number of windows and exterior doors needing upgrading or replacement.”

In addition, bathrooms need efficiency upgrades, as do several HVAC systems serving the house, including third floor and the kitchen, as well as installing energy efficient lighting.

“As our friends at Avangrid noted,” Meeson said, “nonprofit agencies need to stretch every dollar — and energy efficiency savings is a great way to realize budgetary savings — not just for one fiscal year — but in all the years of the life of the energy savings investment.”

“All of our energy savings initiatives and projects are part of our critical building improvement and capital plan, supporting current programs and plans for potential expansion.”

It has been a busy past year at Sterling House for capital projects and improvements, as a major million-dollar renovation adding an elevator, new front offices, renovated food pantry and main entrance was substantially completed by the end of 2017.

Business firms requesting a NAA tax credit must be authorized to do business in Connecticut and be subject to any one of the following state taxes:

The Insurance Premiums Tax (Chapter 207)

The Corporation Business Tax (Chapter 208)

The Public Services Companies taxes (Chapters 209, 210, 211 or 212), or,

The Business Entity Tax (Chapter 213a)

Meeson said the agency expects to participate in the NAA program again in 2018, and thanked the town administration, the Community Development office, and the Town Council leadership for its part in approving Sterling House’s NAA application last June.