Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off

The Greater Bridgeport 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Friday, March 16, at noon, led by 2018 Grand Marshals, Dave and Ann Marie Curtin.

The marchers will travel through downtown Bridgeport, beginning at Harbor Yard, continuing up Broad Street to Fairfield Avenue and return to Harbor Yard via Main Street.

Events to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day in downtown Bridgeport on Friday, March 16, include:

8 a.m. Mass at Saint Augustine Cathedral

9:15 a.m. Flag raising at City Hall

10 a.m. *Grand Marshal’s Breakfast, Grand Ballroom, Bridgeport Holiday Inn

Noon Parade Kick-off with 2018 Grand Marshals, Dave and Anne Marie Curtin

1:30 p.m. *Post Parade Luncheon and Awards Ceremony, Grand Ballroom, Bridgeport Holiday Inn

*Reservation and payment details will be available at stpatricksdaybridgeport.com.