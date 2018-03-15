Stratford announces holiday refuse schedule

The Sanitation Division of Public Works will be working on Good Friday, March 30, to provide uninterrupted collection of refuse, recycling and yard waste. However, the transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Good Friday. The transfer station will be open on Saturday, March 31, from 8 a.m.-noon.

The yard waste program will resume on April 2. Grass, leaves and shrubbery clippings must be contained in brown yard waste bags or loosely in cans. Branches no larger than one inch in diameter and 4 feet in length will be collected if tied in bundles.

Refuse or yard waste contained in oversized 45-gallon garbage cans will not be collected. This is due to the fact that the increased volume in these cans often exceeds the weight restriction and their overall size makes it difficult for the collectors to handle. The maximum size refuse container is the standard 32-gallon can.

The Town now offers single stream recycling which includes cardboard that is flattened and left next to your recycling container. To find a list of rules visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.