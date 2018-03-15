New plans for Shakespeare Theatre

To the Editor:

Exactly one week and three years ago, March 5, 2015, the Stratford Town Council selected The American Shakespeare Theatre, Inc. (formerly The Stratford Stage Group, Inc.) to restore and operate the American Shakespeare Festival Theatre on Elm Street. Simultaneously the Elm Street Theater Group’s proposal was denied and Frank Farriker and Suzanne Cahill, the two principals, turned their attention to restoring and operating the long closed Globe Theater in Norwalk, renaming it the Wall Street Theater.

Next year, Jan. 11, 2016, the newly installed Stratford Town Council chaired by Beth Daponte, voted to table the Shakespeare Theatre project and on Feb. 8 decided to end all contract negotiations between the town and Stratford Stage Group, even though it was written by the town’s attorney. Daponte acted in bad faith and cut off negotiations with the council’s chosen developer for the Shakespeare Theatre revitalization and then trying to do an end run around the Council’s decision by forming another (ineffective) Shakespeare Subcommittee and appointing herself as chairman.

No tax credits were to be used by the chosen developer, which was one large part of the reason for the Council’s award. In stark contrast, the eventual failure and bankruptcy of the Wall Street Theatre in Norwalk can be directly attributed to Farriker’s reliance on tax credits that did not materialize.

With all these very questionable machinations, and even though advised to do so, The American Shakespeare Theatre, Inc. did not sue the Town or Ms. Daponte. Is it any wonder why the voters in Stratford have rejected her for any elected positions in town?

The American Shakespeare Theatre, Inc., a 501(c)(3) corporation, has re-formulated their proposal to eliminate plans for an inn in favor of a much smaller, visitor center/museum/restaurant. Our CEO George C. White, president Joseph Visconti, artistic director Michael Kahn and Michael P. Price,n consultant for musicals, have reorganized and revitalized the effort to restore and operate the American Shakespeare Theatre. With substantial seed-money and a wealth of expertise and experience in place, this noble effort will succeed and thrive.

Dan Wolgemuth

Director of Communications