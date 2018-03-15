Land owner: Let’s make a deal

Joe Regensburger wants to work with the neighbors of James Farm Road.

As debates continue on what should be built on Regensburger’s 25 acres at 795 James Farm Road, Regensburger feels frustrated and believes neighbors in Stratford’s North End are not willing to work with him.

“What bothers me is that we have practically begged them to work with us,” said Regensburger, the principal of 500 North Avenue LLC. “We said, ‘We’ll work with you.’ They said nothing.”

But Regensburger wants to find some middle ground so that he and his possible North End neighbors can live together peacefully.

After plans for a 60-unit affordable housing development were rejected last year by the Zoning Commission, the development company returned in January with an affordable housing application for 116 apartments in a four-story building. The application is expected to be heard by the Zoning Commission at its March 28 meeting.

Regensburger said he’s tried to talk to neighbors opposed to development on his site, including former Town Council Chairman Joe Kubic and Charles Kurmay. Regensburger said those neighbors have not been interested in any kind of development there.

“I don’t want to be made the devil,” said Regensburger, adding that the neighbors are being “obstinate.”

Neighbors who have attended the Zoning Commission meetings have said the 500 North Avenue LLC development does not fit with the character of the neighborhood and would cause traffic problems and potentially damage wetlands.

Regensburger said he would prefer to build single-family residences over the entire 25 acres rather than an affordable housing project on just four of the acres.

What 500 North Avenue LLC won’t do is nothing, however. Even if the neighbors would prefer for the land to remain untouched, Regensburger said, he wants to develop the property.

“We own this property. What are we supposed to do? Nothing. We have to develop it,” he said.

Regensburger said an offer from the town to buy the land with a state matching grant won’t appease him, either. Stratford received a state grant for $261,000 to purchase land near Roosevelt Forest. But the $522,000 Regensburger said was offered is less than the $1 million in debt the company has on the property.

Mayor Laura Hoydick said Monday that it she does “not feel it would be appropriate to comment” on the matter, as the application is still before the Zoning Commission and is the subject of a court challenge.