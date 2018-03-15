Return to the stage?

A theater group that had its eye on redeveloping the Shakespeare Theatre has a new plan to fix it up.

The American Shakespeare Theatre Inc., formerly known as the Stratford Stage Group, has announced new plans to renovate the venerable theater on Elm Street. The new concept would remove plans for a controversial inn on the theater grounds. Instead, the American Shakespeare Theatre group would build a smaller facility for a visitor center, museum and restaurant.

Before their plans can go forward, the group formerly headed by David Reed will need to be heard again by the Town Council.

Stratford Stage Group had been chosen by the Town Council to negotiate with the town on the terms of a renovation of the Shakespeare Theatre. But a new Town Council, chaired by Beth Daponte, voted in April 2016 to end negotiations with SSG. Daponte said SSG had not shown it could credibly run the theater, closed since the late 1980s, without the planned inn component of the project.

While SSG had considered taking legal action against the town to continue talks, no legal challenge materialized.

Residents who consider themselves fans of the theater supported the former council’s decision, as they were not in favor of a commercial endeavor on the site.

David Reed died in May 2016.

Since the end of the talks, the town, through its Shakespeare Subcommittee, voted to have the theater sealed and secured until plans for redevelopment are finalized.

Dan Wolgemuth, communications director for the newly christened American Shakespeare Theatre Inc., said he has the “perfect plan in place” and a good team, including former gubernatorial candidate Joe Visconti as president and chief operating officer. The group recently received what he called a “fairly sizable gift” to help with promotional materials and brochures. Wolgemuth declined to say how much the gift was or whom it came from, but said it wasn’t $10 million.

Mayor Laura Hoydick has heard from American Shakespeare about submitting a revised version of the plan, said Michael Downes, a spokesman for the mayor.

“[The] mayor is happy that they remain interested in developing the Shakespeare Theatre. They are one of the few groups that are currently interested in revitalizing the theater,” Downes said. “At this point, the council has a subcommittee dedicated to the review of this, and it will be up to the council as to which direction they would like to proceed.”