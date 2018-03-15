Stratford Health Department celebrates National Public Health Week

During the week of April 2-8 the Stratford Health Department will join communities around the nation to observe National Public Health Week with a common theme — Healthiest Nation by 2030. This week is a time to celebrate the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving the overall health of residents.

“Not everyone is aware of the many facets of our field,” said Stratford Health Director Andrea Bossevain, “but Public Health touches every one of us, everyday through disaster preparedness, health inspections, communicable and chronic disease control, injury prevention, and so much more. We are excited to leverage this national campaign to highlight all that we do locally.”

The Stratford Health Department is celebrating Public Health Week with a number of activities:

Each day of the week beginning April 2, there will be a conversation about a different public health topic that is critical to creating the healthiest nation. Join the conversation on Face Book (StratfordHealthDepartmentCT), Twitter (@healthstratford) and Instagram (@stratfordhealth_department).

The Stratford Health Department teams up with Bigelow Tea for an interactive session about the history and health benefits of tea on April 3, from 6-7 p.m., at the Stratford Library. Register at bigelowtea.eventbrite.com.

On April 4, from 9-11 a.m. there will be blood pressure and cholesterol screenings along with a personalized nutrition education session and wellness screening for a reduced cost of $10. Plus, an opportunity to win a door prize. Appointments preferred, but walk-ins welcome. Call 203-385-4090.

Through the Community Services division, Stratford Health Department will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid course on April 17 and 24, from 4-8 p.m., at the Birdseye Municipal Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. This is designed to teach adults how to help teens in the community. Call 203-385-4095 for more information and to register.

For more information visit www.townofstratford.com/health.