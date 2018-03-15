Stratford Recreation Department offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

High school volleyball league

High school volleyball league begins April 2, from 6-9 p.m., in the Birdseye Complex. There will be boys, girls and coed divisions. Fee is determined by the number of teams registered. Teams and individuals may register through March 29.

Kite flying contest

Kite flying contest Sunday, April 22, 10 a.m., at the concession stand. There is no fee, and prizes will be awarded. Register April 2-20.

Fishing derby

Catch-and-Release Fishing Derby Saturday, May 5, 6:30-8:30 a.m., at Brewster Pond at Longbrook Park. Fee is $5, and is open to children of all ages. Register April 2-May 4.

Junior track league

Jr. Track League June 26-Aug. 7 at the Bunnell HS track. League is for children ages 8-15, and the fee is $65. Registration is March 26-June 23.

Flood Pool

Open swim and lane laps are on Monday and Wednesday, 8-8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims on Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2, youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Franklin after-school program

The Stratford Recreation Department after-school program for Franklin program runs Monday-Thursday, 3:15-4:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to do homework, as well as activities such as games, crafts and special events. Children will meet in the gymnasium. There is no after-school program when school is closed due to inclement weather or on scheduled half days. This is a free program and children must be registered to attend. They also are free to leave on their own at anytime once they sign out. For more information, parents may call 203-385-4052.

Volunteer program for teens

Stratford Recreation is looking for youth interested in volunteering. Teens in or entering grades 8-12 are eligible. The department offers a variety of programs during the school year that can utilize youth volunteers. Opportunities include after school sports, learning programs, and special events throughout the year. Our volunteers must fill out an application and go through an interview. The application may be found on the website or in the guidance departments at the middle and high schools.

Birdseye Complex

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center with gym is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 3:15-5:15 p.m. for grades 3-6 and 4-5:45 p.m. for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation Department offers a variety of themed birthday parties. Contact the Recreation Office for reservations and complete details. Birthday parties are held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. All parties are private and include trained party staff. There is no double booking for any party.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.