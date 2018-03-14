Stratford High walks out in remembrance

Hundreds of Stratford High School students walked out on Wednesday morning to honor the victims of last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

SHS students joined millions of high schoolers from across the nation to pause and remember the 17 students and teachers who were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. The Stratford High vigil featured a reading of all 17 victims’ names, a musical selection and poetry. Bunnell High School students also walked out as part of the national vigil.

The vigils have put a spotlight on making schools safer for all.