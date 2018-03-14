New Horizons Guitar and Songwriting Competition, submissions due March 30. The competition will be held April 7 at St Paul’s on The Green, 60 East Ave, Norwalk. Info: connecticutsuzukiguitaracademy.com/newhorizons.

Ginny Wright Scholarship, applications due April 5. The scholarship is given in memory of Virginia Wright to a Darien High School senior who plans to continue his or her study of art in college. Info: darienarts.org.

Call for directors, Eastbound Theatre in Milford is looking for directors for their 2018/2019 season. Submissions are due April 1. Info: email [email protected].

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury, Inc. are looking for arts-related projects for their EndWorks series. They are looking for art that will help to move a conversation forward regarding issues of domestic violence and sexual assault that are socially direct and culturally aware in their expression. Info: artswestenct.org.

Call for Makers, Maker Faire Westport, April 21. This year’s theme for the event is #WeAreConnecticut and will highlight the people, places and organizations that make Connecticut a great place to live and work. Info: westport.makerfaire.com/call-for-makers.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.

Talent wanted for Open Mic Nights, Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Singers, musicians, comedians, poets magicians and more wanted for Open Mic Nights held every second Wednesday evening of the month through May 9, 2018 from 7-10 p.m. (no dates in December). Reg. at 6 p.m. Info: call 203-878-6647 or visit milfordarts.org.