Stratford St. Patrick’s Day festivities set for March 16

This year’s Irish flag raising ceremony, to be held at Stratford Town Hall, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, March 16. Residents are invited to attend the ceremony which will include remarks from Mayor Laura R. Hoydick, elected officials, and the “Irish Mayor for the Day,” who will be revealed at the ceremony. The ceremony also will include the raising of the Irish flag and soda bread contest.

The St. Patrick’s Day Irish Soda Bread Contest is a free activity open to all Stratford residents. Contestants are asked to bring their entries to Room 213 at Town Hall (second floor) at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 16.

The following rules will apply: