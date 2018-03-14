Solensky elected to executive board of state’s ACE Women’s Network

Suzanne Solensky of Stratford, director of student advising in the College of Arts and Sciences at Quinnipiac University, recently was elected to a two-year term as secretary of the executive board of the Connecticut American Council on Education Women’s Network.

“In addition to my role as secretary, I am looking forward to promoting the organization at Quinnipiac and contributing to the organization as a whole,” said Solensky, who joined the Connecticut Ace Women’s Network in 2015. “My goal while serving on the executive board is to create a virtual repository where the organization’s current work is available to present and future board members.”

The Connecticut ACE Women’s Network, a subdivision of the Excellence Group of American Council on Education, is a national network of female administrators, faculty and others who are associated with and supportive of women in higher education in the state.

Solensky, who joined Quinnipiac in 2013, has a master’s degree in liberal studies from Wesleyan University and a bachelor’s degree in classical civilization from Yale University.