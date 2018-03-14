The Bunnell/Stratford co-op boys swim team had a solid showing in the South-West Conference championship meet at Masuk High in Monroe.

Postponed a day because of weather conditions, the meet was won by perennial powerhouse Pomperaug of Southbury with 546 points. Weston was runner-up with 452. Bunnell/Stratford swimmers claimed 10th place with 73 points.

“I saw best times from all my kids today,” Bunnell/Stratford coach Missy Carroll said.

Carroll was particularly pleased with the effort of the 200 freestyle relay contingent of Scott Detuzzi, Brandon Russell, Juan Alvarez and Miguel Vanegas that placed fifth in 1:37.71, knocking nearly four seconds off its seed time.

“They swam very, very fast. I was impressed with them,” Carroll said.

Vanegas qualified for the state championships in the 100 freestyle, finishing 12th in 52.86. He also placed 17th in the 50 free with a time of 24.41.

Carroll said the high level of experience the opposing schools bring to the pool makes for an exciting atmosphere for her small squad.

“I have a few swimmers who haven’t been to a meet like this before,” Carroll said. “The competition definitely makes them want to try that much harder.”

The 200 medley relay of Detuzzi, Russell, Vanegas and Alvarez was ninth in 1:50.90.

Detuzzi placed 15th in the 100 free, clocking in at 54.27.

Russell was 15th in the 100 breaststroke race, making his final touch in 1:11.14.

Christopher Truedson was 26th in the backstroke race with a time of 1:12.09.

Dominick Summa came in 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.49.

Christian Robles, who swims for Notre Dame-Fairfield, but practices with, and has the same meet schedule as the Bunnell/Stratford swimmers was 15th in the 200 free in 2:00.68.

Bunnell/Stratford’s day included recognition for winning the SWC’s Sportsmanship Award.