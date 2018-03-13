Stratford Library promotes Perez and Aguirre

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski has announced that Joyce Aguirre and Lizbeth Perez have been appointed to new positions at the agency. Aguirre is the Library’s new full-time circulation department assistant and Perez has been promoted to the adult services department.

Aguirre, a Milford resident, has had a lifelong love affair with books. She has worked for Rizzoli International Booksellers, volunteered at her child’s school media center and began working at the Stratford Library as a part-time page in 2008. As a full-time employee now, she looks forward to serving patrons in “our vibrant, essential community hub.”

Stratford’s Lizbeth Perez started working at the Stratford Library as a part-time circulation assistant before becoming full-time in December 2016. In February 2018, she became part of adult services and currently is working as a full-time digital literacy associate. Commenting on her promotion Perez said, “I’m excited to continue working with the public and to serve my local community.”