Stratford Star

Income-eligible CT residents may apply for weatherization services

By HAN Network on March 13, 2018 in News ·

Community Renewal Team’s (CRT) weatherization services helps income-eligible residents throughout Connecticut to make their homes more energy efficient.

CRT’s certified auditors visit homes to perform a Home Energy Assessment to determine energy saving measures for installation by pre-approved contractors. Typical services include sealing air leaks and drafts, installing energy-saving light bulbs, and installing water-saving measures.

More information about how to apply for income-eligible weatherization assistance is available at crtct.org/en/need-help/energy-a-weatherization. Individuals may also call 860-560-5354 or email [email protected]

Other weatherization services are available statewide through utility-administered programs, funded in part by a charge on customer’s energy bills. Visit EnergizeCT.com or call 1-877-WISE USE.

Related posts:

  1. Operation Fuel taking applications for heating assistance Nov. 30
  2. More than 313,000 Connecticut households can’t afford energy
  3. UI offers energy-saving tips; opportunity for rebates
  4. CT Zero Energy Challenge deadline approaching

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Binge and Repeat: Gather together when watching One Day at a Time Next Post Christ Church Tashua to hold Easter egg hunt, breakfast and craft event
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress