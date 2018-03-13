Man charged with stabbing roommate

A Stratford man accused of stabbing his roommate is facing attempted murder and assault charges.

Stratford police said David Newman, 42, of 91 Gina Circle, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the incident took place at Newman’s residence. Police said Newman assaulted his roommate with a knife and stabbed him several times in the arm and shoulder. Police said it was not know what prompted the attack.

Police said the roommate was able to fend off the attack and Newman returned to his bedroom to wait for officers to arrive. Newman surrendered to officers without incident.

Newman was charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault. Newman was ordered held on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court.