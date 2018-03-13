Stratford Star

Stratford schools closed as more snow hits town

By Melvin Mason on March 13, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

Stratford public schools students are enjoying another day off as a second nor’easter in two weeks has forced schools to close Tuesday.

Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson made the call to cancel classes early Tuesday morning ahead of another late winter snowstorm. While the snowfall early in the morning was not too heavy, snowfall picked up at about 9:30 a.m

Town officials had already planned for heavy snow, instituting a parking ban at 6 p.m. Monday. Motorists are asked to park on the odd side of the street.

The CT Food Bank’s mobile pantry was cancelled due to the weather.

Have any information on closings and cancellations? Have any snow photos? Send them to us. Email us at [email protected]

