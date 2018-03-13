Stratford Star

Christ Church Tashua to hold Easter egg hunt, breakfast and craft event

By Julie Miller on March 13, 2018 in Lead News ·

Christ Church Tashua, 5170 Madison Ave., in Trumbull, is holding a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 24, at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

Along with the Easter Egg Hunt, there will be breakfast, and a craft. Appropriate for children in grades 5 and under. $5 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Call 203-268-5566 or email [email protected] with your family name, number attending, ages of children and your phone number or email address.

Consider bringing a non-perishable item for the Trumbull Food Pantry.

Don’t forget your Easter basket.

Related posts:

  1. Sports Center of Connecticut to host annual Heroes Day
  2. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes set for April 29
  3. Art show submission deadline now April 24
  4. New board chair appointed at Center for Family Justice

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Income-eligible CT residents may apply for weatherization services
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress