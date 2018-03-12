Hoydick proposes $220 million budget for 2018-19

Mayor Laura Hoydick is proposing a $220.8-million townwide budget for the next fiscal year with a slight decrease in taxes.

Hoydick submitted her first proposed spending plan for the 2018-19 fiscal year during Monday’s Town Council meeting. The proposal is about a 1.54% increase in total expenditures and increases townside spending by .42%.

The mayor’s proposal does not change the Board of Education’s funding request of $111.8 million, made nearly two weeks ago.

The tax rate would fall slightly to 39.90 mills, down .07 from the current rate.

In a statement explaining the plan, Hoydick said her proposal “aims at ending the dangerous cycle of tax increases the town has endured over recent years while offering a modest tax reduction to taxpayers.”

“Working with town department heads using a zero-based budget model, we produced a budget that analyzes and evaluates all aspects of town government,” Hoydick said in a statement. “It is essential that we take the critical step of ending the tax increases our residents have shouldered in recent years. This budget does that, and manages a modest tax reduction as well.”

Hoydick said she looks forward to talking with Town Council members as the town’s top board takes up discussion of the plan.

“By working together, we can produce a budget product that works best for Stratford,” she said.

