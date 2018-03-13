Stratford property transfers: March 5-9

Stratford Star

501 Jamestown Road: Susan P. Moor to Stephanie Desouza for $321,805.

780 Cutspring Road: Ibrahim Luis Hadad-Izaguirre to Aracely Gonzalez for $322,524.

375 Harvest Ridge Road: John A. and Ilona M. Repko to John E. Larney for $384,000.

211 Mary Ave.: George Cece, Executor of the Estate of Teresa C. Bennington to George Stanton for $209,000.

45 Center St.: Michael A. Babey to Winthrop Woods Development LLC for $52,000.

355 Cannon Drive: Richard E. Lasecki and Jean L. Macionus to Selby Quashie for $230,000.

425 California St.: Estate of Michael Andrenyak to Elizabeth Ferencz for $173,000.

446A Hammerstone Lane: Dedi Properties LLC to Elizabeth Karpf for $300,000.

100 Yale St.: Jason H. and Elda S. Thomas to Ellen Fraint for $310,000.

186 Jefferson St.: Harland H. Christofferson to Jana Kantorova for $269,000.

884 Nichols Ave.: Estate of Franca Menillo to Anthony P. Carroll for $188,000.

100 River Road: Edon Enterprises LLC to Francis Courtney for $340,000.

115 Short Beach Road, Unit 106: Myrna E. Monge to Makh Enterprises LLC for $95,000.

285 Dahl Ave.: Estate of John E. Haray to Nicholas Richard Santorelli for $232,500.

501-503 King St.: U.S. Bank National Association to Mike A. Coretti for $169,000.

215 Brookbend Drive: Estate of Vera F. Peebles, Janet Gernat, Executrix to Jillian Gernat for $132,600.

