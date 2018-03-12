Stratford Star

St. Mark wins title

By Stratford Star on March 12, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

The St. Mark junior varsity boys basketball team won the 2018 St. Mark Tournament title. Team members (front row) are: Alex Vitiello, Anthony Murray, Anthony Baroni and Danny Adzima; (second row) head coach John Baroni, Zachary Allen, Casey Rossomando, Trevor Perley, Tommy DeBernardo, Joseph Scalzo, A’von Scudder and coach Chris Perley.

The St. Mark junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Milford Knights Gold, 45-44 with a buzzer-beating basket, to capture the 2018 St. Mark Tournament title.

St. Mark was down five points with 20 second remaining in the game when Anthony Baroni hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 44-42 with eight seconds remaining.

Trevor Perley made a game-winning 3-pointer to give St. Mark the championship.

Tommy DeBernardo led all scorers with 16.

Trevor Perley and Anthony Baroni chipped in for 13 points apiece.

Danny Adzima finishing the scoring with 3 points.

The locals won the Fairfield County regular season title and placed first in the St. Thomas and St. Mark tournaments.

They finished with a 30-15 record.

