The St. Mark junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Milford Knights Gold, 45-44 with a buzzer-beating basket, to capture the 2018 St. Mark Tournament title.

St. Mark was down five points with 20 second remaining in the game when Anthony Baroni hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 44-42 with eight seconds remaining.

Trevor Perley made a game-winning 3-pointer to give St. Mark the championship.

Tommy DeBernardo led all scorers with 16.

Trevor Perley and Anthony Baroni chipped in for 13 points apiece.

Danny Adzima finishing the scoring with 3 points.

The locals won the Fairfield County regular season title and placed first in the St. Thomas and St. Mark tournaments.

They finished with a 30-15 record.