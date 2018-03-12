Baldwin Center offers free Live Well workshop series

A free six week Live Well workshop series will be held at Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford, on Thursdays, April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 1-3:30 p.m. Attendees will learn new techniques to manage chronic health issues.

Live Well is for adults and caregivers with ongoing health issues such as diabetes, arthritis, asthma, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, pain, depression, and anxiety. Participants will learn healthy ways of dealing with stress, pain, fatigue, anxiety, and difficult emotions. Subjects covered include nutrition, exercise, decision making, problem solving, goal setting and much more. Workshops are interactive and allow participants to share experiences and help each other problem solve. Participants are lent a copy of Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.

To register call 203-385-4050. For more information contact Southwestern CT Agency on Aging at 203-814-3693 or [email protected] To learn more about the Live Well programs, visit cthealthyliving.org.

Sponsored by Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, the State Department on Aging, and Connecticut Department of Public Health.