Stratford Star

Bagged leaf collection resumes April 2

By Stratford Star on March 12, 2018 in Community, News ·

Leaves and yard waste for town collection must be placed in either kraft paper, recyclable leaf bags or empty 32-gallon garbage cans for collection on the day after recycling.

Bagged or contained leaves will be picked up curbside once every two weeks on the day after recycling from Monday, April 2 through Monday, Dec. 17, at which time the program will cease for the winter.

The leaf drop-off area at the transfer station on Watson Blvd. will accept leaves from residents from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday, from 8-noon, except for holidays.

On occasion, heavy volume may cause a delay in some areas.

Refuse or yard waste in 45-gallon cans will not be collected. The standard 32-gallon can is the   maximum size accepted.

Related posts:

  1. Bagged leaf collection resumes April 3
  2. Stratford holiday refuse schedule
  3. Holiday refuse pickup schedule
  4. Bulk waste pick up May 9-Sept. 30

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Nichols Garden Club meeting and presentation on groundcover plants Next Post Did I Say That? Ooooh, that smell!
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress