Bagged leaf collection resumes April 2

Leaves and yard waste for town collection must be placed in either kraft paper, recyclable leaf bags or empty 32-gallon garbage cans for collection on the day after recycling.

Bagged or contained leaves will be picked up curbside once every two weeks on the day after recycling from Monday, April 2 through Monday, Dec. 17, at which time the program will cease for the winter.

The leaf drop-off area at the transfer station on Watson Blvd. will accept leaves from residents from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday, from 8-noon, except for holidays.

On occasion, heavy volume may cause a delay in some areas.

Refuse or yard waste in 45-gallon cans will not be collected. The standard 32-gallon can is the maximum size accepted.