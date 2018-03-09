Mindful healing

Yoga and Reiki are typically not viewed as activities that will be done by firefighters, police officers and military personnel.

Berta Prevosti is trying to change that, along with giving military members and first responders some calm and peace as they handle challenging jobs.

Prevosti, owner of the Jiiva Yoga, Healing and Wellness Center, is hosting a fund-raising and informational event on Saturday to promote healing and information.

The event, in collaboration with the Mindful Responder organization, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jiiva Center, 2900 Main Street.

Prevosti and her staff will offer yoga classes, Reiki sessions and massages. Those services will be for free for veterans and first responders throughout the day and for a reduced price for all other visitors.

Healing has been a passion of Prevosti’s for years and she’s taught yoga and Reiki for more than 20 years. Some of that stems from the suicide of her brother Carl Cunillera, an Air Force veteran who she said “suffered greatly” during his time being stationed in Korea.

Prevosti said first responders and military veterans are not getting all the help they need in dealing with traumatic incidents.

Prevosti said she wants to “bring some awareness” about yoga and Reiki for healing and “to let them know there is hope and healing is possible.”

While some may not think Reiki and yoga fit in the more macho fields like first response or the military, Prevosti said “it fits like a glove.” She’s worked with firefighters, police officers and FBI agents who suffered with stress, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder after shootings, fires and other difficult incidents. They walk away from Reiki sessions feeling much better, she said.

“The peace they are able to gain from it is off the charts,” Prevosti said. “The energy work needs to be experienced.”

Stratford firefighter Gregory Anderson, 44, can attest to the power of yoga. He’s done yoga after being diagnosed with PTSD and after the death of his wife, Shannon, in 2014. Before taking yoga, Anderson said, he did contemplate suicide and drank alcohol to cope.

Anderson, who does yoga with a different yoga instructor, said yoga has worked wonders.

“It’s very peaceful and in general I feel very relaxed,” said Anderson, a 19-year veteran firefighter. “It does work for me. It helps me clear my mind.”

Anderson has also spread the word to other firefighters about the benefits of yoga. Even in a field full of alpha males, the message is being heard and more of his colleagues are trying it.

“It’s nice to see,” Anderson said.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to The Mindful Responder, Prevosti said.