Reminder: Change clock and check alarm batteries this weekend

It’s time to spring ahead and gain an hour of light in the evening. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11.

When setting clocks ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday, March 10, remember to also change smoke alarm and carbon monoxide (CO) detector batteries.

“It’s a habit that’s both simple and life-saving,” fire officials said in a statement. “Yet, so many people ignore their smoke and CO detectors. We urge everyone to not only change their batteries when they change their clocks but also set a reminder to test their alarms once every month.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), roughly two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms. And, in homes with working alarms that simply fail to operate, it is usually because of batteries were missing, disconnected, or dead. The NFPA has issued the following guidelines: