Stratford Probate Judge to speak at AARP meeting

Stratford Probate Court Judge Kurt Ahlberg will speak at the AARP Stratford Chapter meeting on Wednesday, March 21, at 1 p.m., at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford. Judge Ahlberg’s topic, In the Event of My Death, will include the steps someone may take to arrange their affairs, as well as the initial procedures an executor must follow.

This seminar was rescheduled from an earlier date in January that was cancelled due to the weather. Judge Ahlberg will answer questions after the presentation.

For more information, contact the Stratford Probate Court, 203-385-4023.