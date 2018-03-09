Stratford Star

Stratford Probate Judge to speak at AARP meeting

By Stratford Star on March 9, 2018 in Community, News ·

Kurt Ahlberg, Republican

Kurt Ahlberg

Stratford Probate Court Judge Kurt Ahlberg will speak at the AARP Stratford Chapter meeting on Wednesday, March 21, at 1 p.m., at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, Stratford. Judge Ahlberg’s topic, In the Event of My Death, will include the steps someone may take to arrange their affairs, as well as the initial procedures an executor must follow.

This seminar was rescheduled from an earlier date in January that was cancelled due to the weather. Judge Ahlberg will answer questions after the presentation.

For more information, contact the Stratford Probate Court, 203-385-4023.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Fire hosts Toys for Tots Drive
  2. Nancy Grace to deliver keynote address at Speaking of Women Luncheon
  3. Stratford area events include Violet Fall Harvest Fair
  4. Thanksgiving refuse collection schedule

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Local guitarist releases studio album 30 years in the making Next Post Movie Menu: The Princess Diaries, The Martian, Friday Night Lights and more
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress