Here we go again — even higher taxes

By Stratford Star on March 9, 2018 in Letters ·

To the Editor:

The recent article in The Stratford Star that the Board of Education will ask for an additional $3 million over their current budget is very surprising and upsetting. We were lead to believe, during the campaign season, that there would be an audit of the Board’s expenditures before any additional funds were allocated. Apparently, this will not be the case.

Mayor Hoydick ran on a platform of not raising taxes any further. However, I’m sure that when she submits her budget for the other town services, she will not offset the Board of Education’s increase with spending cuts but will increase that portion of the budget as well.

So, we residents and taxpayers of Stratford will be soaked again. When will this ever stop? Can we trust our elected officials?

Fred Pruslin

