Mill River Wetland Committee holds annual meeting

The 2018 annual meeting of the Mill River Wetland Committee, Inc. will take place on Thursday, March 22, at 7 p.m., at the Fairfield Main Library, 1080 Main Street, in the second floor Memorial Room. The event is free and open to the public. Dr. Jennifer H. Mattei of the Sacred Heart University Department of Biology is the featured speaker.

Dr. Mattei’s talk will highlight the progress of projects to restore coastal habitats at Stratford Point, Stratford. In particular, she will discuss the significant progress made against coastal erosion and the wildlife returning to the restored areas now that the underlying structure is rebuilding.

MRWC is a nonprofit Fairfield organization with the mission to educate the community about the value of watersheds, to advocate for their continued protection, and to engage all people in the fight to protect our environment. Mattei’s horseshoe crab project, in particular, provides opportunities for even the youngest environmentalists to get involved, with an adult. On a few dates each year, Mattei and her colleagues coordinate volunteers to find and tag horseshoe crabs on CT beaches along Long Island Sound. These tags are used by scientists, including Mattei, to monitor the movement patterns of horseshoe crabs. The presence of horseshoe crabs provides an indication of the relative health of a shoreline as a habitat for many species.

MRWC sponsors the River-Lab Program, a hands-on educational program used in the Fairfield public and parochial schools in grades 3-6 to supplement the science curriculum. More than 3,000 students and 600 adult volunteers participate in the River-Lab Program annually. They learn about maintaining productivity in a river basin system by studying our own Mill River and the estuary where it meets Long Island Sound.

For more information on this or other upcoming events, visit mrwc-fairfield.org/events/2018-annual-meeting/; Facebook: www.facebook.com/MillRiverWetlandCommittee/