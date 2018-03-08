Stratford Star

Man reported missing found safe in New York

By Stratford Star on March 8, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

Anthony Capuano

A Stratford man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found.

Relatives of Anthony Capuano, 79, report that he was found safe on Wednesday evening in upstate New York. Capuano had been reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

