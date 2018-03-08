Man reported missing found safe in New York

A Stratford man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found.
Relatives of Anthony Capuano, 79, report that he was found safe on Wednesday evening in upstate New York. Capuano had been reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.
A Stratford man who was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found.
Relatives of Anthony Capuano, 79, report that he was found safe on Wednesday evening in upstate New York. Capuano had been reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484