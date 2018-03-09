With the Oscars a memory, we look to broadcast and cable stations to keep us in the movie spirit.

Here’s what is showing this weekend.

Friday, March 9

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway make us celebrate the joys of royalty, teenagers and wise grandmothers in this popular comedy from director Garry Marshall.

8 p.m., NIK

Saturday, March 10

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem make us fear, wonder and question in this Oscar-winning adaptation of the novel by Cormac McCarthy set in West Texas.

9 a.m., USA

Dick Tracy (1990)

Warren Beatty makes us want chase the bad guys in this beautifully conceived and executived comic book film that was years ahead of its time.

4:30 p.m., Flix

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The fabulous animators at Disney make us believe in a fairy tale kingdom in this luscious musical adventure with an Oscar-winning score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Saturday, March 10, 8:50 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, March 11, 7:25 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, March 11

A Thousand Clowns (1965)

Jason Robards and Barbara Harris make us want to live every moment to its fullest in this Oscar-nominated movie version of the hit Broadway comedy by Herb Gardner.

11:30 a.m., TCM

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

James Stewart makes us want to believe in the power of positive people, and politics, in this Frank Capra classic about how an American government should run.

1:45 p.m., TCM

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Billy Bob Thornton makes us believe in the potential of people and the power of communities in this tribute to football in a small town in West Texas.

3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CMT

The Martian (2015)

Matt Damon makes us want to travel to outer space – as long as we can get safely home – in this deft adventure that entertains while it thrills.

8 p.m., FX

Pillow Talk (1959)

Doris Day and Rock Hudson make us smile, chuckle and believe in a most unlikely romance in this Oscar winner that made Day queen of the movies for a few years.

8 p.m., TCM

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Sandra Bullock makes us want to believe in the power of positive thinking – and romance – in this comedy about a woman who finds herself in a coma.

8 p.m., Flix